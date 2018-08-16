Manning is going for gold

Peterborough’s Lee Manning has just one thing on his mind as he prepares to represent Great Britain at the Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Germany – and that’s coming back with a medal, preferably a gold one.

Eight of the 12 players, including former Jack Hunt School p[upil Manning (28), contributed to the bronze medal-winning performance at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

Britain face Poland, South Korea and the United States in Pool B, which starts tomorrow (August 17), and Manning is determined to make his mark on one of the biggest stages of them all.

He said: “It’s one of the greatest honours there is. This is my second World Championships, I am really looking forward to it. There’s nothing that can describe it. The buzz you get from representing your country and having GB across the chest, nothing can compare to it.

“Preparation has been really good. We have had two friendly tournaments in Sheffield and a tournament in Poland and won every game. Hopefully it will continue into the worlds.

“We got a bronze medal at the Paralympics two years ago and will try and go one step further, make the final and hopefully come back with that gold.

“GB have never won a gold medal at a World Championships, so we are hopefully going to bring it back. The USA are going to be our toughest opponents.”

Follow the action at www.britishwheelchairbasketball.co.uk