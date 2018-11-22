Lunn lands PACTRAC’s big prize

Have your say

Paul Lunn picked up the coveted Outstanding Performance Trophy when Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) held their annual presentation of awards in Warmington on Saturday night.

The 46 year-old had a great 2018 - a year which saw him win a silver medal in the European Ironman Championships in Frankfurt and a bronze medal in the World Ironman Championships in Hawaii.

He also celebrated age group wins in the 70.3 Half-Ironman in Alcudia, Majorca, and the Dambuster Triathlon.

Pushing him close were European Championship age group medallists George Prodrick (gold), Tim Fletcher (silver) and Jim Fell (bronze).

Fletcher also won an English Championship gold medal while super veteran Georgina Jennings won British and English Championship titles.

A total of 16 senior trophies were awarded and Mark Weathersby, the new club champion, and former world champion Jennings both walked off with three. Club stalwart Simon Hoppe picked up two prizes.

Weathersby also won the standard distance championship by nearly five minutes plus the mini-series .

Jennings cleaned up on the female front by taking rhe ladies championship for the first time plus the ladies veteran and super veteran titles.

The Best Novice Trophy went to Willow Worthington who has immersed herself into club life.

She reduced her mini-series time down to 72:53, came fourth in the ladies mini-series, fifth in the ladies club championship and competed in her first open races.

Terry Murphy beat off strong competition to collected the Most Improved Trophy.

Murphy started swimming in 2014 so that he could compete in triathlons from 2015.

He stepped up to IronMan 70.3 Staffordshire in 2016 and then entered IronMan Bolton in 2017. Unfortunately injury meant he didn’t finish.

But Murphy never gives up and he stepped up to complete IronMan Copenhagen in 14:23:00 for third place in the 70-74 Age Group.

He qualified for the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii, but was unable to take up the option.

PACTRAC’s Jonathan Oakey meanwhile is to join Nathan Tweedie on the British Triathlon Elite Squad next year.

Tweedie is at Loughborough, but Oakey has already settled in at the other big squad base in Leeds alongside the Brownlee Brothers.

And Katie Tasker has kept her place on the Eastern Region Academy for 2019.

There is just one triathlon left for this year. Tristan Matthews is preparing for the Challenge Daytona in Florida on December 9 over the Half-Ironman distance.

Award winners:

Club Champion - Mark Weathersby.

Veteran Champion - Simon Hoppe.

Super Veteran Champion - Tony Daniels.

Female Champion - Georgina Jennings.

Female Veteran Champion - Georgina Jennings.

Female Super Veteran Champion - Georgina Jennings.

Mini-Series - Mark Weathersby.

Female Mini-Series - Hannah Bassett.

Youth Champion - Jonathan Arnold.

Mid-Distance - Simon Hoppe.

Standard Distance - Mark Weathersby.

Duathlon: Nathan Tweedie.

PACTRACer of the Year - Steve Hope.

Novice - Willow Worthington.

Most Improved - Terry Murphy.

Outstanding Performance - Paul Lunn.