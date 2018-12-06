Lorena lands three more national titles

Young Peterborough kickboxer Lorena Ismail finished her competitive year with a bang.

The 12 year-old has won three English titles in the last three weeks!

She started off by taking the gold medal in the girls Under 40kg section at the ISKA English Championships and then stepped up to claim another title in the Under 45kg class.

The two wins earned her a place in the England team, to comepete at the ISKA World Championships in Ireland in 2019.

Ismail then moved on to the WKU English Championships and landed another national title, this time qualifying for the WKU World Championships in Austria next year.

These latest successes came hot on the heels of an impressive win at the big Bristol Open, which is the largest open international kickboxing tournament in the UK.

Ismail also qualified for the WKKC World Championships earlier in the year and won four gold medals and two grand champion titles in the 2018 Peterborough Series.

Altogether she won 22 gold medals fighting in national and international competitions in 2018.

The dedicated youngster makes the journey from Peterborough to Nottingham twice a week to train with renowned coach Owen King at the Fighter Training Performance Centre.

Her goals for the future are to win as many top titles across all kickboxing associations as possible before transitioning to boxing as her ultimate dream is to box in the Olympic Games.

She is currently looking for sponsors to help make her dreams come true.

Anybody interested in sponsoring Lorena in her journey should contact Ali Ismail on 07966468569.