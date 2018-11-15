Locals qualify to take on the world’s best in Ireland

Peterborough was well represented at the ISKA (International Sport Kickboxing Association) English National Championships in Birmingham at the weekend.

The Hicks Karate School sent a team of 14 students while Taylor’s Academy of Sport Karate (T.A.S.K.) had 12 fighters in action at the event, which was a qualifier for next year’s ISKA World Championships taking place in Cork, Ireland.

The Taylor's Academy team that competed at the ISKA Nationals. The team, pictured with chief instructor Rob Taylor (centre) , was from the left, back, Richard Atkinson, Ernestas Girdauskas, Lucy Stirland, Eva Andrulyte, Saulius Serzantux, Helen Sutcliffe, front, Jazmyn Evans, Braydon Evans, Fortunata Jurkstaite, Raihan Ebrahim, Taylor Popat-Evans and Joris Balocka.

Hicks Karate came home with six gold, 10 silver and six bronze medals plus 22 world qualifying places.

Their fighters of the day were Annie Dickerson and Warren Bothamley. Dickerson won a bronze medal in her very first national level competition while Bothamley, aged 12, stepped up to the 13-17 year-old section and came away with a silver medal.

Established kata competitors Shiv Panchai, Denas Jankauskas and Atlanta Hickman all struck gold in their points sections while Casey Stone and Sophie Hicks won medals competing against far more experienced kata competitors.

The club now need a sponsor for the world championships. Anyone able to help should contact Andrew Hicks on 07974196256 or visit the club at The Family Martial Arts Centre, Vicarage Farm Road, PE15 TPZ.

Eleven members of the TASK team, who are based in Norfolk Street, Peterborough, won medals to qualify for the World Championships.

They were: Gold - Richard Atkinson, Ernestas Girdauskas, Saulius Serzantux, Silver - Lucy Stirland, Eva Andrulyte, Jazmyn Evans, Braydon Evans, Fortunata Jurkstaite, Raihan Ebrahim; Bronze - Helen Sutcliffe (2), Taylor Popat-Evans.

Chief instructor Rob Taylor, a national ISKA coach and also a multiple ISKA world champion, said: “Considering several of them were new to the sport and in their first year of competing it was an exceptional result.”

To contact T.A.S.K call 07708762352 or visit Unit B, The Courtyard Business Centre, Norfolk St, PE1 2NP.