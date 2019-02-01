Local trio star for Great Britain at the World Bandy Championships

Have your say

Three Peterborough lads were in the GB team that recently competed at the World Bandy Championships in Sweden.

And Thomas Parker, Nathan Gilbert and Lewis Enfield all played their part in securing a second place finish for GB in the B group competition in Vanersborg.

They topped their league with a perfect five wins out of five, beating Latvia 5-0, Somalia 14-0, China 11-0, Slovakia 6-1 and Japan 3-1.

That meant a semi-final showdown against Hungary and they won that 5-4 before losing 9-3 to Estonia.

Bandy is an 11-a-side team winter sport played on ice. Skaters use sticks but unlike ice hockey they play with a ball rather than a puck.