LATEST NEWS: Perry sets up clash with the ‘Whirlwind’ after ruthless victory

Fenland potter Joe Perry set up a clash with six-time runner-up Jimmy White in the second round of qualifying for the 2018 World Championships in Sheffield.

Perry steamed past young Scottish player Ross Muir 10-1, while White eased past Sam Craigie 10-6 in the first qualifying round yesterday (April 12). Players have to win three qualifying matches to reach the Crucible.

Perry lost the third frame, but was otherwise far too strong for his inexperienced opponents, making six half centuries including a top break of 97.

Perry, who is now world number 22, will start his battle against the 101-ranked ‘Whirlwind’ on Sunday, April 15 (7pm).