LATEST NEWS: City of Peterborough club rewarded for excellent progress

Have your say

The remarkable progress of City of Peterborough Tennis Club has been recognised with a regional award from the LTA.

The club was judged on growth of membership, excellent customer service, strong leadership and working relationships, good links with the local community and the use of innovation and technology.

City of Peterborough's certificate to recognise a regional award from the LTA.

City’s membership has risen from 25 to 315 since 2016 following a dramatic upgrade in facilities, including the introduction of two indoor courts.

The club also run a coaching programme for over 200 youngsters. The club employs five coaches, two of them full-time.

City are proud of their close links with Jack Hunt School and severalprimary feeder schools. The club delivers lessons in schools and runs the Peterborough School games.

City also host touch tennis groups and offers wheelchair tennis. They are also committed to ‘Tennis Xpress’ which caters for new players or players returning to the sport after a lengthy absence.

City tennis club manager Bill Skead and head coach Dean Ross-Hamilton received the award during the current ladies tour event in Nottingham.