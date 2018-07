Have your say

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry has qualified for the first ranking event of the season.

Perry, now the world number 22, beat Chinese player Lu Ning 4-1 in qualifying for the Riga Masters in Preston today (July 3).

Perry knocked in breaks of 62, 79 & 73 to seal the win. He took the final three frames.

Next up for Perry is a World Open qualifier against another Chinese player Li Yuan, the world number 95, in Preston on Monday (July 9).