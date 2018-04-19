JUDO: Campers all make the grade

Over 20 youngsters attended the Easter camp run by esteemed city judo coach Allan Jones at the Loxley Community Centre in Werrington.

The camp ended with a grading and all were successful with three of the students gaining black belt upgrades. They were Steven Hudd (1st Dan), Albert Loakes (1st Dan) and Norman Willerton (2nd Dan).

The mayor and mayoress, John and Judy Fox, presented the grading certificates. Jones also has a summer course planned in July and anybody requiring details and information about his club, the Independent Budo Association, can contact him on 01733 326392.