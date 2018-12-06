Joe trumps Judd in a UK Championship thriller

Joe Perry’s superb run of form in the Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican continued this afternoon (December 6) as he beat world number five Judd Trump to reach the quarter-finals.

The 44 year-old Chatteris cueman, ranked 21 in the world, trailed 3-1 and 4-3 against the 29 year-old Bristol potter but staged a steely fightback to win a ding-dong fourth round match.

Trump had breaks of 75 and 97 as he gained the early initiative to go 3-1 ahead. Then, after a brief fightback by Perry, he fired in a fine century to go 4-3 up.

But Perry refused to lie down and won the next three frames. The first two were tight, drawn-out affairs but the third saw Perry finish in style.

He signed off with his seventh century break of the tournament - a terrific 136 - to win the frame 144-0 and earn a quarter-final showdown against Tom Ford tomorrow (1pm). Ford (35) from Leicester is ranked 36 in the world.

In earlier rounds Perry was in sparkling form, beating John J. Astley 6-0, Michael Holt 6-1 and Joe O’Connor 6-2. Against Holt he made a 143 break, the third highest of the tournament behind Stuart Bingham’s 145 and Marco Fu’s 144.

Frame scores (Trump first, breaks in brackets): 81-0 (81), 0-86 (75), 70-37, 101-0 (97), 2-104 (100), 38-64, 101-0 (100), 21-56, 43-59, 0-144 (136).