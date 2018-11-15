JAMA’s super sisters are on top of the world once again

Keeping up with the Joneses will certainly take some doing when it comes to martial arts.

The three super sisters from the Peterborough-based JAMA club - Bethany, Lianne and Rebecca Jones - have been in dynamic form over the last couple of weeks, winning British and world titles in kickboxing and tae kwon do.

British champion Rebecca Jones.

First up were the WKC (World Karate & Kickboxing Council) World Championships in Manchester where Bethany and Lianne both claimed titles as part of the England team.

Bethany, who only 12 weeks ago underwent wrist surgery, won the Under 70kg points fighting gold medal while Lianne won the Under 55kg crown.

Each also picked up a silver medal in points fighting - Bethany in the Under 60kg class and Lianne in the Under 70kg section.

The two of them then moved on to Dublin to compete for England in the week-long WKKC (World Karate and Kickboxing Commission)World Championships and enjoyed further success .

Lianne became the ladies Under 50kg world champion in points sparring and won a bronze medal in both the Under 50kg light continuous and ladies team event.

Bethany’s haul was a silver medal in the Under 50kg light continuous category and bronze medals in the Under 21 Open class weight and ladies team event.

Not to be outdone, while her sisters were busy competing in Manchester, Rebecca was successfully defending her title at the 2018 British Tae Kwon Do Championships in Sheffield.

All three of the Jones sisters are coaches at JAMA Kickboxing. Anyone interested in joining their club can contact them on 07479564918 or visit their Facebook page JAMA Peterborough. The first lesson is always free.