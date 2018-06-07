Jakub top of the junior ladder and ‘Nutty’ is pimply the best

Jakub Kurowski from the Archway Peterborough Table Tennis Club won the inaugural Peterborough ‘bangers & smash’ junior open championship.

The event was held on Sunday at Top Table, the Archway club venue on Lincoln Road, and featured promising young players from as far afield as Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire.

Fifteen year-old Kurowski played consistently well throughout the day to go undefeated in the ‘all play all’ format.

However, the St John Fisher School pupil did not have it all his own way and was taken to a deciding fifth game in three of his matches, notably in the last encounter of the day against Long Ly (Lincolnshire) who eventually finished second overall.

Kurowski dug deep to hold his nerve when it got close with a barrage of quickfire forehand loops interspersed with effective backhand punches and blocks.

A triumphant Kurowski beamed: “I was pleased to win my first open tournament and especially to beat Long as he is above me in the England rankings.”

Other Archway players who impressed were the Pryke twins – Chloe and Mathew - who despite finishing fifth and seventh put in some excellent performances and gained some valuable competition experience.

n Dave ‘Nutty’ Needham was simply the best at the inaugural Peterborough ‘pimply the best’ Veterans Ratings tournament held at the Top Table on Saturday.

He claimed the title in a keenly contested event.

Organised as part of the Table Tennis England national computer ranking scheme, the event featured Over 40s players from Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire.

It was played initially on a ‘round robin’, all play all basis with the top four finishers playing a semi-final and final and that determined ‘Nutty’ (from Tallington) as the winner.

The Archway club were well represented and indeed provided three of the four semi-finalists in Julian Tee, Robert Nowakowski and Steve Williams.