It’s all over as Weathersby and Bassett win once again

There’s still two rounds to go but the winners of the Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) Mini-Series have been decided.

In last week’s sixth round of eight, Mark Weathersby won outright again and Hannah Bassett was once more the leading lady. And with their best five races to count they both put themselves in unassailable positions.

It’s the first time both triathletes have won the series.

Nathan Jones and Tony Daniels led after the swim but Weathersby and Simon Hoppe hit the front on the bike.

Junior Owen Wilkinson, competing in his first Mini-Series triathlon, was 13th out of the water and moved up to fifth on the bike. Then, with the fastest run of the night, he jumped up to second overall, behind Weathersby. And that’s how it finished with Weathersby clocking a personal best 50.08, Wilkinson 53.09 and Hoppe 53.42.

Bassett finished 14th poverall in a PB of 1:00.58.

n PACTRAC had five competitors compete in the Outlaw Half at Holkham in Norfolk.

Now in it’s third year, this has become a big race nationally with over 1,200 finishers. The race is over the classic half-Ironman distance of swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run 13.1 miles.

PACTRAC’s Terry Murphy came first in his age group and is going well ahead of his first full Ironman in Copenhagen in August.

PACTRAC results:

199. Jonathan Crowley 5:22:22 AG 21.

301. Andrew Chapman 5:36:10 AG 53.

335. Simon Guerin 5:40:21 AG 61.

884. Nick Park 6:43:24 AG 118.

917. Terry Murphy 6:48:32 AG 1st.

There were three separate distances in the NiceTri event at St Neots with PACTRAC represented in all.

Kim Bell was first female overall in the standard distance race by over eight minutes while Angela Wallis, Ros Goatly and Daniel Richardson were all age group runners-up.

Richardson did really well to knock over seven minutes off his time from last September over the same course.His swim was five minutes quicker.

PACTRAC results:

Standard 1500m swim, 28m bike, 6.25m run.

9. Kim Bell 2:26:01 AG 1st. 1st female.

49. Angela Wallis 2:58:59 AG 2.

Sprint 750m swim, 16m bike, 3m run.

44. Christian Richards 87:54 AG 8.

47. Andrew Rawlins 88:38 AG 8.

51. Ros Goatly 89:08 AG 2.

Super-Sprint 400m swim, 4m bike, 1m run.

27. Daniel Richardson 51:15 AG 2.