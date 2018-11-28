It’s a breeze for Perry in the UK Championship

Have your say

Joe Perry breezed through his first round match in the Betway UK Championship at the York Barbican this afternoon (November 28).

The Chatteris potter, ranked 21st in the world, whitewashed John J. Astley 6-0. Astley, from Gateshead, is ranked 111th in the world.

Perry made big breaks in most of the six frames, his best being a 143 in the fifth. He also made a century break (107) in the fourth frame.

Perry will play Michel Holt, world ranked 46, in the second round.

Scores (breaks in brackets): 114-5, 84-0 (84), 81-28 (76), 107-1 (107), 143-0 (143), 100-0 (60).