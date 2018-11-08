It all clicks for Hicks

Have your say

The city’s Hicks Karate School cleaned up on local turf at the grand final of the Peterborough Championship Series event at the weekend.

Their top team of 19 competitors scooped 15 gold, nine silver and eight bronze medals, 11 Grand Champion titles and the overall Schools League Cup.

Sarah Ward collects her trophy and prizemoney from Andrew Hicks.

Chief instructor Andrew Hicks said: “All of our fighters from our pee wees to our veterans fought superbly.

“As a school we were crowned the highest scoring team across the series this year and I am proud of each and every student that attributed to that score.”

Junior fighter of the day for Hicks was Shiv Panchal, who won two golds and two Grand Champion titles, while senior fighter of the day was Sarah Ward with two first places and a Grand Champion title.

HICKS RESULTS

KATAS

Casey Stone: 2nd Creative Kata Non-Weapon Under 16 Intermediate/Advanced; Grand Champion Creative Kata Non-Weapon Under 16 Intermediate/Advanced; 3rd Creative Kata Weapon Under 16 Intermediate/Advanced.

Annie Dickson: Runner-up Creative Kata Non-Weapon Under 16 Intermediate/Advanced.

Sophie Hicks: Runner-up Creative Kata Non-Weapon Under 16 Intermediate/Advanced.

Zoë Glencross: Runner-up Creative Kata Non-Weapon Under 16 Intermediate/Advanced.

POINTS FIGHTING

Ravi Panchal: 1st Pee Wees Under 4ft.

Tajus Jankauskas: Runner-up Pee Wees Under 4ft.

Joshua Leonard: 2nd Pee Wees Under 4ft; Grand Champion Pee Wees Under 4ft; Runner-up Boys Under 4ft 4in Intermediate U12yrs.

Oliver Profitt: 1st Boys Under 4ft 4in Advanced U12yrs; GRAND CHAMPION Boys Under 4ft 4in Advanced U12yrs.

Denas Jankauskas: 1st Boys Under 4ft 8in Advanced U12yrs; GRAND CHAMPION Boys Under 4ft 8in Advanced U12yrs.

Warren Bothamley: 2nd Boys Under 5ft Advanced U12yrs; 3rd Boys Over 5ft Advanced U12yrs.

Aaron Leonard: 3rd Boys Under 5ft Advanced U12yrs; GRAND CHAMPION Boys Under 5ft Advanced U12yrs; 2nd Boys Over 5ft Advanced U12yrs.

Shiv Panchal: 1st Boys Over 5ft Advanced U12yrs; GRAND CHAMPION Boys Over 5ft Advanced U12yrs; 1st Boys Cadets Under 5ft 2in Advanced 13-15yrs; GRAND CHAMPION Boys Cadets Under 5ft 2in Advanced 13-15yrs.

Sophie Doyle: 1st Girls Under 4ft 4in Intermediate U12yrs; 1st Girls Under 4ft 4in Advanced U12yrs. GRAND CHAMPION Girls Under 4ft 4in Advanced U12yrs.

Sophie Hicks: Runner-up Girls Under 4ft 4in Intermediate U12yrs; 2nd Girls Under 4ft 4in Advanced U12yrs.

Annie Dickson: 3rd Girls Under 5ft Advanced U12yrs.

Abi Guerin: 1st Girls Cadets Over 5ft 2in Beginners 13-15yrs.

Sarah Ward: 1st Ladies Under 64kg Advanced; 1st Ladies Veterans Under 69kg; GRAND CHAMPION Ladies Veterans Under 69kg; 1st Ladies Open Weight.

Kye Prior: 3rd Men’s Under 64kg Advanced.

Aaron Dickerson: 3rd Men’s Over 84kg Intermediate.

Aaron Dickerson: GRAND CHAMPION Men’s - Over 84kg Intermediate.

David Prior: 1st Men’s Veterans Over 79kg; GRAND CHAMPION Men’s Veterans Over 79kg.

David Cairns: 3rd Men’s Veterans Over 79kg.