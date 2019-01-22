Irish trainers eye up a raid on Huntingdon

The major race of the opening months of 2019 at Huntingdon Racecourse is attracting interest from across the British isles.

This Friday’s (January 25) Listed Pertemps Lady Protectress Mares’ Chase is worth £75,000 in prize money and that’s caught the attention of trainers as far away as County Kildare and County Meath in Ireland.

Synopsis, victorious last month at Cheltenham Racecourse on her only trip to date across the Irish Sea, is entered by Randox Health Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott, while Jessica Harrington, who trained the winner of the Cheltenham Gold Cup two years ago, has put Magic Of Light – who won at Ascot over the weekend - into the contest.

They could be taken on by the Yorkshire-trained Lady Buttons who is undefeated in three races this season as well as by Alizee De Janeiro who could make the trip from Lucinda Russell’s stables in central Scotland. In all, up to 12 horses could take part in Friday’s big race, which is the highlight of the Pertemps Go Racing Raceday.

The Cambridgeshire track was boosted three years ago by the addition of the new mares’ steeplechase which is run over two-and-a-half miles. The aim is to enhance the programme of chases for mares to encourage owners and trainers to own mares and keep them in training.

Advance purchase of adult tickets is just £10 (£15 on the day). Tickets can be purchased at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0844 579 3007. The first race on Friday, 25th January is due off at 1pm.