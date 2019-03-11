Huntingdon to stage extra racing during the Easter holidays

Have your say

Huntingdon Racecourse is to stage an additional meeting during the school Easter holidays.

The fixture originally scheduled for Towcester Racecourse – which is currently closed – will be hosted by the Cambridgeshire track on Thursday, April 11.

There will be seven jump races run, with prize money totalling £47,000.

Admission will be just £10 for adults when bought in advance. Accompanied children are admitted free of charge. There are hospitality options too, with details at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “We are thrilled to have been asked by the British Horseracing Authority to stage the meeting on Thursday, 11th April, which was scheduled at Towcester Racecourse. It is a wonderful opportunity for families to enjoy a spring day out at the races during the school Easter holidays.”

Huntingdon Racecourse will also be hosting a Family Fun Day on Easter Monday, April 22, the final day of the school holidays.

Tickets can be purchased at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0844 579 3007.