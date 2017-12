Today’s meeting at Huntingdon Racecourse has been abandoned because of snow.

The races would have included the Betfred Peterborough Chase, the feature race of the year.

“There’s three centimetres of snow on the track that has fallen and it is forecast to continue all morning with freezing temperatures too,” said Clerk of the Course Jack Pryor.

“We covered the track, but the snow means we can’t lift those covers and there is always a risk when you do that further snow would just then settle.”