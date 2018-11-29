Hicks Karate School finish the year on a high

The Hicks Karate School based in Fengate had plenty to celebrate in their final competition of the year.

They were in action at the Lordswood ICO (International Combat Oganiation) Tri Series event in Birmingham and came away with seven medals - three of them gold - and three grand champions.

It turned out to be ‘ladies day’ for Hicks with Sophie Doyle and Atlanta Hickman the stars of the show.

Doyle continued her winning streak winning both points and continuous grand champion crowns plus gold, silver and bronze medals, while Hickman, one of the club’s instructors, smashed it in the continuous ring sport winning gold and a grand champion accolade.

For the boys young Oliver Profitt also did well. He won his points section and only just missed out on a second gold in the last few seconds of his continuous competition.

The team finished the year with over 300 awards and with 14 members of the team being selected for next year’s ISKA World Championship.

The club are looking for sponsorship for the World Championships, which take place in Cork, and chief instructor Andrew Hicks (tel: 07974195256) would love to hear from any businesses keen to back his fighters.

Anyone interested in joining Hicks Karate School can pop in to their Family Martial Arts Centre based in Fengate or visit @www.hickskarate.co.uk

Hicks results:

Oliver Profitt - 1st Boys Under 4ft 2in Advanced Points.

Oliver Profitt - 2nd Boys Under 4ft 2in Advanced Continuous.

Sophie Doyle - 1st Girls Under 4ft 2in Advanced Continuous and Overall Grand Champion.

Sophie Doyle - 3rd Girls Under 4ft 2in Advanced Points and Overall Grand Champion .

Sophie Doyle - 2nd Girls Under 4ft 2in Ring Continuous .

Atlanta Hickman - 1st Ladies Under 60kg Ring Continuous and Overall Grand Champion.

Joshua Leonard - 2nd Boys Points Under 6.