Hickman is a big hit for Hicks Karate School

The city’s Hicks Karate School got their 2019 competitive season off to a sup[erb start when winning six medals at the Watford Open.

Star of the show with a gold and silver medal was senior fighter and team instructor Atlanta Hickman.

Shiv Panchal also had an outstanding day, making the top three in all three of his events.

For anyone interested in taking up martial arts or self defence or simply wanting to improve their fitness, then Hicks Karate School are offering free trial classes at Fengate, Deeping, Werrington, Bretton and Orton. Call 01733 810043 or 07974196256 or visit the club website at www.hickskarate.co.uk

Hicks Karate results:

Points medals

Shiv Panchal - 2nd Boys Brown/Black Belt Under 42kg; 3rd Boys Brown/Black Under 47kg.

Atlanta Hickman - 1st Ladies Brown/Black Belt Under 60kg.

Continuous medals

Denas Jankauskas - 3rd Boys Brown/Black Belt Under 37kg.

Shiv Panchal - 3rd Boys Brown/Black Belt Under 42kg.

Atlanta Hickman - 2nd Ladies Brown/Black Belt Under 60kg.

Points runners-up

Tajus Jankauskas - Boys Intermediate/Advanced Under 28kg.

Joshua Leonard - Boys Intermediate/Advanced Under 28kg.

Oliver Profitt - Boys Intermediate/Advanced Under 28kg.

Denas Jankauskas - Boys Brown/Black Belt Under 37kg.

Aaron Leonard - Boys Brown/Black Belt Under 42kg; Boys Brown/Black Belt Under 47kg.

Lucy Hicks - Girls Brown/Black Belt Under 55kg.

Jolie Franks - Girls Brown/Black Belt Under 55kg.

Aaron Dickerson - Men’s Brown/Black Belt Under 89kg.

Continuous runners-ups

Oliver Profitt - Boys Brown/Black Belt Under 28kg.

Atlanta Hickman - Ladies Under 65kg.