Hickman clicks for Hicks to take three national titles

Hicks Karate School had a great day out at the WKKC (World Karate & Kickboxing Commission) National Championships in Bradford.

The Peterborough club took16 competitors to the event and brought home 19 medals - eight of them gold.

Senior fighters from the Hicks Karate School who were medallists at the WKKC National Championships. From the left are Aaron Dickerson, Sensei Andrew Hicks, Atlanta Hickman and David Prior.

Fighter of the day was Atlanta Hickman, a runner-up in the Sportswoman of the Year category at last month’s Peterborough Sports Awards.

As well as doing a splendid job on the coaching front, she also found time to compete herself as well and was a triple gold medallist. She won all three disciplines in her category.

“There were some awesome performances from several of our fighters,” said chief instructor Andrew Hicks. “It was an amazing day for our club and I was proud of all of them.”

Anybody interested in joining Hicks Karate School should visit www.hickskarate.co.uk or contact Andrew Hicks on 07974196256.

Hicks results:

Sophie Hicks - 1st Children’s Extreme Kata; 3rd Children’s Freestyle Kata.

Annie Dickson - 2nd Children’s Freestyle Kata.

Lucy Hicks - 3rd Children’s Freestyle Kata.

Casey Stone - 2nd Junior Freestyle Kata; 3rd Junior Musical Weapons Kata.

Tajus Jankauskas - 3rd Boys U25kg points .

Denas Jankauskas - 3rd Boys U35kg points.

Aaron Leonard - 1st Boys U40kg points.

Warren Bothamley - 3rd Boys Over 50kg points.

Shiv Panchal - 1st Boys Cadets U45kg continuous .Sophie Doyle - 1st Girls Under 25kg points; 1st - Girls U25kg continuous.

Atlanta Hickman - 1st Ladies Freestyle Kata; 1st - Ladies U60kg points; 1st Ladies U60kg continuous.

Aaron Dickerson - 3rd Men’s U85kg points.Andrew Hicks - 2nd Veterans Over 85kg points .

David Prior - 3rd Veterans U85kg points.

Runners-ups:

Annie Dickson - Girls U50kg points.

Joshua Leonard - Boys U25kg points.

Denas Jankauskas - Boys U35kg continuous .

Jolie Franks - Girls Cadets U55kg .

Shiv Panchal - Boys Cadets U45kg points .