HENLEY REGATTA: ‘Huge’ trophy haul for ex Peterborough City rowers

Three former Peterborough City Rowing Club stars won races at the world-renowned Henley Regatta (July 8).

Adam Neill, Sam Tuck and Ollie Salonna all got their hands on huge trophies after some punishing races on the Thames.

Adam Neill (left) and Sam Tuck with a Henley Trophy won 10 years ago.

Neill was part of a Leander Club coxless four that won the prestigious Stewards Challenge Cup beating Oxford University and Leander Club by 2.5 lengths in the final.

The 28 year-old is a former King’s School pupil and two-time British Indoor Rowing champion. He was a winner of a Henley event in 2016 not long after recovering from a serious back injury.

Neill now hopes to compete in a Great Britain coxless four at the European Championships in Glasgow next month.

Salonna and Tuck won the Wyfold Challenge Cup as part of the Molesey Boat Club coxless four.

Molesey beat an Austrlian crew from the Mercantile Rowing Club by one and a half lengths.

Salonna and Tuck began rowing together at Peterborough City when they were 12 years-old.

The pair have previously been part of national-title winning junior crews and also represented Great Britain at under 16 level.

Ten years ago Peterborough City rowers won their first trophy at Henley courtesy of Neill and Tuck.