GYMNASTICS: Super Shanae is the pride of the East

Budding young gymnastics star Shanae Sigorney has enjoyed an extremely successful month of competition.

Shanae first travelled to Ipswich to compete in the East Regional Compulsory Level 3 competition where the best 10 year-olds in the region compete to pass their grading.

And Shanae performed brilliantly over five pieces of apparatus and passed her grade with flying colours. She finished fourth overall which was enough to qualify for the national Finals in Stoke-on-Trent.

Representing the East Shanae was again in outstanding form on all apparatus to help her squad to a silver medal.

Ten regions competed and Shanae placed 25th out of 41 of the best 10 year-old gymnasts in Great Britain. This was Shanae’s first experience of competing at this level and she held her nerve impressively considering the strength of the gymnasts around her.

Shanae trains 20 hours a week at Fenland Gymnastics Academy in Wisbech as part of an elite squad.

She is now looking forward to learning new skills to build her routines up for September when she will try and qualify for the Voluntary National Finals.