GYMNASTICS: Jarman wins two medals at European Junior Championships

Local gymnast Jake Jarman won two silver medals at the European Junior Championships in Glasgow.

The Deepings School pupil and Huntingdon Gymnastics Club member was in the Great Britain team that won a silver medal in the team event and he won another silver in the individual vault competition.

In the team event Jarman and team-mates Pavel Karnejenko (Notts), Jamie Lewis (Woking), Adam Tobin (Falcons) and Donell Osbourne (City of Birmingham) were narrowly beaten to the gold by Russia.

Jarman, one of the youngest members of the GB team, still has a year left of being a junior but looked right at home in the vault final.

His opening vault, a triple twisting Tsukahara, carried huge difficulty for a score of 14.600, and he only took a small step on landing his second vault for 14.000 for an average of 14.300. That score was enough to win silver, just missing out on gold to Sviataslau Dranitski of Belarus who scored 14.333.

Jarman was also in the parallel bars final and finished eighth.