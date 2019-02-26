Grand National horses running at Huntingdon on Sunday

Horses with experience of running in the Grand National at Aintree are targeting the longest race run every year at Huntingdon Racecourse - the Cambridgeshire National which is this weekend.

Sunday (March 3) is the first of three Family Fun Days at the racecourse and features plenty of free children’s entertainment including inflatable funfairs, treasure hunts and children’s races.

Unioniste in action at Sandown Park.

On the track, the highlight is the £30,000 three and three-quarter mile marathon that was first run six years ago.

Trainer Paul Nicholls’ Unioniste, Newmarket trainer Lucy Wadham’s Le Reve and Kerry Lee’s Bishops Road bring the experience of four appearances between them in the Grand National at Aintree. They could be taken on by Jennie Candlish’s Arthur’s Reuben who has become a Huntingdon Racecourse regular with four runs at the track since November including one victory.

The county of Cambridgeshire is set to be represented by The Happy Chappy, stabled with county trainer Sarah Humphrey.

Trainers will decide on Friday which horses will run in the Cambridgeshire National from the 18 initial entries.

First run in the autumn of 2013, this will be the fifth Cambridgeshire National. Soudain won the inaugural contest and was runner-up in the second. The first March running of the race was won in 2016 by trainer Venetia Williams’ Rocky Bender. In 2017, the victor was the Welsh-trained Court Frontier, while the ‘Beast from the East’ led to last year’s renewal to be called off.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “Visitors to Huntingdon Racecourse on Sunday will really get to enjoy the best of both worlds – tremendous jump racing plus exciting off-course family entertainment. We’re delighted to be hosting the fifth Cambridgeshire National which will whet the appetite of spectators for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April.”

A special value-for-money adult ticket to all three Family Fundays – this Sunday, on Easter Monday and on Bank Holiday Monday on 27th May - is available for just £35, and includes admission on all three days, a goodie bag and racecard on each day, plus free admission for up to four children.

Advance purchase of adult tickets for Sunday is just £13 (£25 for two adults). Tickets can be purchased at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling 0844 579 3007. The races get under way at 2pm, with gates open from midday.