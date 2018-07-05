Gold and silver for City pair Gilby and Smith

Peterborough City Rowing Club got among the medals when they hosted their annual Junior Regatta at Thorpe Meadows on Saturday.

Crews in the J14 and J15 age group travelled from as far as Yarm and Chester to compete over the one kilometre course and the hosts had seven crews reach finals with five of them medalling.

Peterborough medallists, from the left, Ted Smith, Callum Gilby, George Woodall, Thomas Bodily, Ross Lamont, Thomas Jackson and Tom Calver (cox).

Callum Gilby and Ted Smith achieved a gold and silver medal each after finishing first in their quad and second in their double.

In their Open J15 coxed quad they raced with George Woodall, Ross Lamont and cox Tom Calver and achieved the second fastest qualifying time just three seconds slower than Maidstone Invicta.

In their final they fought back against Maidstone Invicta and crossed the line two seconds ahead of them, claiming a well-deserved gold medal each.

Gilby and Smith gained their silver medal in the Open J15 doubles final where the gold also went to the host club.

Peterborough's Women's J15 coxed quad of, from the left, Freya Woodall, Natalie Bicknell, George Woodall (cox), Rosie Turp and Milly Hilton.

The winners were Thomas Bodily and Thomas Jackson who pipped Gilby and Smith by three seconds in a nailbiting race.

The other silver medal of the day was won by Milly Hilton in the Women’s Band 2 J15 single sculls. Despite being in a big field of 15 scullers, she stayed strong and consistent throughout the day, finishing second in her heat, first in her semi-final then second in her final against the fastest qualifier from Star Club.

The fifth Peterborough medal - a bronze - was won by Brandon Ingle and Tom Calverly in the Band 1 Open J14 singles event.

The boys got off to a fantastic start, achieving the fastest qualifying time out of the 12 crews.

Finlay Ribbons.

However, in a tight final they were placed third, just three seconds behind King’s School, Ely in second.

The women’s J15 coxed quad of Milly Hilton, Rosie Turp, Natalie Bicknell, Freya Woodall and George Woodall (cox) achieved the second fastest time in their qualifiers but missed out on a medal because they were unable to compete in their final due to time difficulties.

Turp and Bicknell also just missed out on a medal in their Women’s J15 doubles final, achieving fourth place.

n A few Peterborough City members competed at the Ironbridge Regatta over the weekend where they faced a bendy 1,000 metre course on the Saturday and a 500 metre course on the Sunday.

Freya Woodall.

Damen Sanderson, Mike King, George Bushell and Chris Elder gained three wins over the weekend. They won the Open coxless quad on both days, beating Huntindon Rowing Club by a quarter of a boat length on the Saturday and won by a canvas on the Sunday.

They also joined Alex Totty, Dan Heard, Connor Mumford and George Wilson to win the Open Band 1 coxed eights on the Saturday.

It was an impressive performance in the final against Brewdley Rowing Club where the Peterborough eight took the lead in the last 150 metres of the race.