Gentleman Joe’s ruthless streak continues in the UK Championship

Joe Perry’s stunning start to the UK Championships continued with a 6-1 demolition of Michael Holt in the second round in York last night (December 1).

The Chattreis cueman won his first round match 6-0 and rattled off five frames in a row to seal another easy win, this time against the world number 46.

Perry, who is ranked 21 in the world, had a top break of 80 in frame four.

Perry, nicknamed ‘the Gentleman’ now plays the winner of tonight’s second round game between world number 56 Andrew Higginson and world number 121 Joe O’Connor.