GB man Tweedie first home with over a minute to spare

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) members took the top two places in their club’s big annual duathlon race at Castor on Sunday.

The club’s GB star Nathan Tweedie (22), fifth in last year’s European Championships, was first home followed just over a minute later by veteran ace Paul Lunn.

Action from Sunday's PACTRAC Duathlon.

A field of 78 solo athletes and four relay teams took part in the event which involved a four-mile run up and down Loves Hill in Castor and around Ferry Meadows, an 18-mile bike ride around Helpston, Bainton and Ufford and then a closing 2.5-mile run again up Loves Hill.

Tweedie led after the first run but Lunn pulled him back on the bike and caught him to lead by just a few seconds going into transition two.

Lunn, however, struggled to take his helmet off in the cold and wet conditions, and Tweedie raced away to win in 1:23.43. Lunn clocked 1:24.52 with Nathaniel Walker, another GB man, third in 1:26.06.

Jess Williams won the ladies race, coming home a convincing winner in 10th place overall. Second lady was Castor’s own Sarah Fitzjohn and third was Sadie Boor of local running club, Werrington Joggers.

In the relay race Castor pipped Fenland Runners.

The event, which saw 50 PACTRAC volunteers help out on the day, was for both experienced athletes and first-timers.

One of those first-timers was Wendette Christian from Werrington Joggers, who raised over £1,400 for the NGNPUK charity. They help provide syringe drivers, which are most frequently used in pain management for palliative care.

Christian said: “As it was my first duathlon, I didn’t know what to expect but I really enjoyed it and would thoroughly recommend it.”

This was the fourth year PACTRAC had promoted the race.

n Three PACTRAC juniors - Olivia Corner, Chloe Moore and Joshua Moore - competed in the Medway Duathlon,

Olivia came 16th and Chloe 34th out of a total 37 in TS3 and Josh came 25th out of 29 in TS1.