Futuwwa looks bright for city wrestling

Wrestlemania hit Peterborough on Saturday when almost 200 of the country’s top young fighters converged on Bushfield Sports Centre for the British Junior Freestyle Wrestling Championships.

The event, which also attracted a group of young wrestlers from Canada, was hosted by Peterborough’s Futuwwa Wrestling Club and they certainly made their mark on the competition with eight podium finishes.

Isa Alam Khan (top) won a vronze medal.

Two of them - Noorie Khan and Zain Zahid - struck gold while Muhammad Hussain and Mohammed Hasnaat won silvers and Amina Gul, Isa Alam Khan, Jimmy Borrowski and Abdur Rahman Sajid all claimed a bronze medal.

Musa Alam and Abdur Rahman Jarral from Futuwwa just missed out on the podium, both finishing fourth in their categories.

The Futuwwa Wrestling Club train every Monday and Wednesday at Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough, PE1 2AN.

The times are: 5.30pm to 6.30pm for ages 4 to 7; 6.45pm to 8.00pm for ages 8 to 13; 8.00pm to 9.30pm for ages 14+.

Mohammed Hussain (top) won a silver medal.

For further details and joining information contact 07971 448847 to speak to the Safeguarding Officer for the Club.