Four wins on the Trent for Peterborough City Rowing Club

Peterborough City Rowing Club members raced at the Newark Head on the Trent on Staurday and came away with four wins and five second places.

They achieved one win in Division One over the 5k course and three Division Two wins over 3.9k.

Hayley Shipton and Helen Griffiths in the women's band 1 doubles.

The victorious Division One crew were Alasdair Ryder, Jack Ward, Graham Barks, Jim Burt, Bruce Magrett (Lincoln), Jaish Mahan, Steve Tuck, Keith Blackman and Ericha Knowles-Pardoe in their composite Master D coxed eight. They finished 55 seconds ahead of Doncaster Rowing Club in second.

The club’s open band 1 eight of Mike King, George Bushell, George Wilson, Damen Sanderson, Connor Mumford, Sam Bates, Dan Richardson, James Marshall and cox Tom Calver achieved the second fastest course time out of the 37 crews in Division One. They achieved a time of 16:17 over the bendy 5k course.

Bushell, Sanderson and King joined forces with last-minute replacement Jack Collins to fight back in the second division open coxless fours to win by over a minute and achieve the fourth fastest time in Division Two out of 95 crews.

The other winners in the second division were Illektra Apostolidou in the Women’s band 2 single sculls, where she was over a minute quicker than the Boston sculler in second, and Hayley Masters in a composite Masters D coxless quad with Sally Horrocks, Liz Pulman (Leicester) and Naomi Ellis (Trentham). They were 80 seconds ahead of Ancholme Rowing Club in second.

Other Peterborough Cuty second places came from: George Nash, Ian Dorman, Iain Cameron, Neil Elder, Steve Akerman, Kenny Low, Tim J-Harris, Marcus Harrison and cox John Canton in the Open Band 2 eight; Helen Griffiths and Hayley Shipton in the Women’s band 1 doubles; Debbie Hunt-Pain, Debbie Downes, Anne Grange, Andy Becker and cox John Canton in the women’s coxed quads; Hayley Marsters, Liz Pulford, Angela Holohan, Sally Horrocks, Naomi Ellis (Trentham), Gail Parker, Anita Carter, Helen Wallace and cox Tracey Rushton-Thorpe in the Women’s band 1 coxed eights.