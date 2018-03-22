Findley’s finest all step up to make the grade in tough black belt tests

Students taught by Peterborough’s former world karate champion and martial arts hall of fame member Clifton Findley were successful in recent black belt gradings.

Five members of his Copthill School class passed their 1st Dan grading after four years of hard work. They were Elis Rubens-Thomas (9), William Cole (10), Eliana Russo (10), Milo Gray ( 7) and Stan Halden (10). Milo is the youngest black belt in the club’s history.

From the left are 1st Dan black belts Adam Bell, Marcus Buckle and Francis Buckle.

Brothers Kai (11) and Connor Leitch (12), who have been training at the The Regional Fitness & Swimming Pool Centre for three and a half years, were put through a gruelling grading and passed their 1st Dan black belt test after three hours.

And finally five King’s School pupils trained by Findley also passed black belt gradings.

Adam Bell (13), Marcus Buckle (12) and Francis Buckle (13) all received their 1st Dan belts with high scores while Stephen Alcock (15), Alexander Alcock (16) and Alexander Ferguson (16) moved up to 2nd Dan black belts two years after passing their 1st Dan.

Brothers Kai (left) and Connor Leitch.