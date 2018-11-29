Findley’s fighters keep making the grade

Six of the Clifton Findley students to attain black belt status are pictured with some of his other students who upped their grade.
The Clifton Findley production line keeps rolling out black belts.

Seven martial artists taught by the Peterborough Freestyle Club instructor, a former world karate champion, attained black belts in recent gradings.

Clifton Findley with black belt Toby Harrison.

Four of them were from Findley’s King’s School group. They were 10 year-old Lewis Barber, who scored a 66% A Pass, 18 year-old old Joe Donnelly (71% A Pass), 14 year-old George Mouzoures (65% A Pass) and 10 year-old Toby Goodlip (67% A Pass).

The other three to make the grade were 14 year-old Dean Smith (72% A Pass) from Jack Hunt School, nine year-old Ethan Bowman (68% A Pass) from the St Michael’s Church Primary School, and 14 year-old Tony Harrison (75% A Pass) from Sawtry Village College.

Other Peterborough Freestyle students to up their grades were: Red - Noah Collister, Ryan Britto, Niamh Woods; Yellow - Jack Burges, Lorcan Mantell; Orange - Leo Esposito, Ewan McLaughlin; Green - Christopher Burberry; Purple - Oliver McLean; Brown - Ola Synowiec, Emma Marriott, Izzy Facey, Harry Collister, Roland Christopher, Fin Niklasson.