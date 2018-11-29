Findley’s fighters keep making the grade

Have your say

The Clifton Findley production line keeps rolling out black belts.

Seven martial artists taught by the Peterborough Freestyle Club instructor, a former world karate champion, attained black belts in recent gradings.

Clifton Findley with black belt Toby Harrison.

Four of them were from Findley’s King’s School group. They were 10 year-old Lewis Barber, who scored a 66% A Pass, 18 year-old old Joe Donnelly (71% A Pass), 14 year-old George Mouzoures (65% A Pass) and 10 year-old Toby Goodlip (67% A Pass).

The other three to make the grade were 14 year-old Dean Smith (72% A Pass) from Jack Hunt School, nine year-old Ethan Bowman (68% A Pass) from the St Michael’s Church Primary School, and 14 year-old Tony Harrison (75% A Pass) from Sawtry Village College.

Other Peterborough Freestyle students to up their grades were: Red - Noah Collister, Ryan Britto, Niamh Woods; Yellow - Jack Burges, Lorcan Mantell; Orange - Leo Esposito, Ewan McLaughlin; Green - Christopher Burberry; Purple - Oliver McLean; Brown - Ola Synowiec, Emma Marriott, Izzy Facey, Harry Collister, Roland Christopher, Fin Niklasson.