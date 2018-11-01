European silver for Tweedie

Rising Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) star Nathan Tweedie (pictured) won a silver medal for Team GB at the European Under 23 Aquathlon Championships in Ibiza.

He completed the 750m sea swim and three-mile run in 28.38, finishing a close second to his GB team-mate Samuel Dickinson, who clocked 28:22.

Dylan Magnien of France was third in 28:54.

Tweedie, who is part of the GB Elite Triathlon set-up at Loughborough, led after the swim but Dickinson took over on the run.

This was the third time Tweedie had represented GB in the event and the second time he had been on the podium. He was also runner-up in 2016.

Paul Jephcott from PACTRAC was selected to represent GB in the Mid-Distance European Championships but was unable to run because of injury. He still travelled to the event though and put the vest on and completed the swim and bike.