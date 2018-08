Have your say

Peterborough City Rowing Club member Adam Neill was in a Team GB boat that finished second in the European Championships in Glasgow at the weekend.

The 28 year-old former King’s School pupil finished second in the men’s quads behind Romania at Strathclyde Country Park with Tom Ford, Jacob Dawson and James Johnston also in the boat.

Romania clocked 5:54.34, GB 5:55.71 and third-placed France 5:56.49.

Next up for Neill are the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, from September 9-16.