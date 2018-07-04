England fans experience every emotion against Colombia as Eric Dier fires home penalty to seal World Cup quarter final match with Sweden

England fans went through every kind of emotion as they watched our national football team beat Colombia on penalties last night.

Some 24-million people tuned in to watch the finale of the World Cup round of 16 match as England FINALLY won a penalty shootout.

Suspense, agony and unadulterated joy - the many stages of being an England fan captured at the XL Arena in Peterborough last night

Fans were put through the emotional mill though as the joy of Harry Kane’s second half penalty turned to despair when Columbia equalised from a corner deep into injury time.

A nervy extra-time then gave way to a fingernail biting penalty shoot out in which England went behind following Jordan Henderson’s miss.

Those nerves soon turned to joy however as Jordan Pickford saved and Eric Dier slotted home England’s final penalty to send fans at the XL Arena in Peterborough and across the country into dreamland.

The city centre erupted and the streets were filled with chants of ‘England’ and ‘Football’s Coming Home’.

Fans will now look to England’s quarter final opponents Sweden and the next match, which will also be shown at the XL Arena, 3pm on Saturday, July 7.