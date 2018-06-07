Double delight for the men from Whaplode Drove

It’s been a super season for the Whaplode Drove Badminton Club’s men’s section.

They have just achieved the rare Hunts & Peterborough League double of being crowned both 6s and 4s Division One champions.

The formidable pairing of Andy Seaton and Jimmy Coles, who only lost one game all season, were the catalyst for many of the victories and they were ably backed by Mujeeb Purvez and Shaun Allen as second pair and Neil Dodes and Chris King making up the third pair.

Richard Taylor played predominantly in the 4s competition but also played in the 6s when required.

The 6s division title race went down to the wire with Whaplode pipping Jack Hunt 5-4 in a title-deciding finale.

Whaplode Drove also run a second men’s team, a ladies team and twi mixed sides. They meet on Monday nights (7.30-10pm) and anyone interested in playing either socially or competitively can contact the club through Facebook via the Whaplode Drove Badminton Club page.

HUNTS & Peterborough EAGUE

Men’s Six DIVISION ONE

P W F A Pts

Whaplode Drove 1 10 9 61 29 18

Jack Hunt 1 10 8 66 24 16

Pearl 1 10 5 48 42 10

Court 10 5 44 46 10

Apollo 1 10 2 26 64 4

Pearl 2 10 1 25 65 2

Men’s FOUR DIVISION ONE

P W D F A Pts

Whaplode Drove 1 10 9 1 52 8 19

Spalding 1 10 7 0 40 20 14

Jack Hunt 1 10 6 1 40 20 13

Market Deeping 10 5 0 35 25 10

Jack Hunt 2 10 1 0 13 47 2

Court 10 0 0 0 60 0