Discounts available for Boxing Day meeting at Huntingdon

Huntingdon Racecourse is already geeting in the festive mood for its most popular jump racing occasion of the year - the Boxing Day meeting.

Every year at Christmas time, over 6,000 people descend on the Cambridgeshire track with friends and family for a traditional sporting day out.

Racing at Huntingdon.

Tickets for the big day are on sale – and valuable discounts are available for advance purchase.

The Boxing Day fixture, with seven races starting at 12.05pm, is one that can be enjoyed by all ages, not forgetting that accompanied kids receive complimentary admission.

Advance purchase of adult tickets for the Main Enclosure is £18. The Picnic Enclosure will also be open and tickets are £10.

Tickets can be purchased at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or on 0844 579 3007. Young adults aged 18 to 24 years can also get half price entry by registering with The Jockey Club’s RacePass18to24.co.uk.

Liam Johnson, general manager at Huntingdon Racecourse, said: “Boxing Day racing at Huntingdon Racecourse is as much a part of Christmas as turkey, mulled wine and crackers. 26th December is always a very affordable festive day out for families over Christmas. We are also delighted to be joined by our bookmaking friends at Fitzdares who are sponsoring all the races.

“I would recommend people set off in plenty of time to get to the racecourse on Boxing Day. The racecourse is clearly signed, with a number of routes in place and we urge all visitors to follow them and to get here early.”

The gates of the racecourse will be open from 10.05am when the fun begins for a first race time of 12.05pm. The finale is at 3.25pm.

Guide to Boxing Day horse racing

So, what should visitors know before they set out and as they arrive at the racecourse?

Set off early: The entrance gates will be open from 10.05am. The sooner people arrive, the less time they might spend in traffic.

What to wear: Dress for the weather - warm is best! People move around the racecourse quite a bit, so put on comfortable shoes.

How much does it cost?: http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk is the website to visit to buy tickets which start from £18 in advance for the Main Enclosure and £10 for the Picnic Enclosure. Accompanied children aged 17 years and under are admitted free of charge – and it’s half-price entry for young adults aged between 18 and 24 years who register at RacePass18to24.co.uk.

Parking: All parking is free.

Food and drink: Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic into the car parks and Picnic Enclosure, but food and drink cannot be brought into the Main Enclosure. There are numerous concession outlets available.

The racecard: The official racecard is invaluable. The silks worn by the jockeys are displayed in colour. The racecard shows the recent record of each horse running, the weight the horse will carry in the race, and the name of the jockey and trainer.

Choosing a horse to bet on: Visitors can watch the horses in the parade ring. They can read the form – or just choose their favourite jockey or a horse whose name they like or whose rider is wearing their favourite colour, before putting their money on with the bokmakers. After all, it’s just a bit of fun.

The races: Now watch the races from the grandstands and cheer the winners as they come back into the winners’ enclosure.

Online: More information can be found at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk or by calling the racecourse on 01480 453373.

About Huntingdon Racecourse

Huntingdon Racecourse, part of The Jockey Club, was voted ‘Best Small Racecourse’ in the Midlands by the Racegoers Club in 2012, 2014 and 2017. More information is available at http://huntingdon.thejockeyclub.co.uk.