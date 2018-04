Have your say

Long Sutton shooter Aaron Heading collected a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia today (April 14).

The 30-year-old, who was representing England, was beaten by Welshman Michael Wixey in Brisbane in the final of the men’s trap. Wixey claimed a Games record score of 46, three more than Heading.

It’s a fourth Commonwealth Games medal for Heading who won gold and silver in Delhi in 2010 and silver in Glasgow in 2014.