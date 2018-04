Huntingdon Gymnastics Club member Benjamin Eyre was in the Wales team that claimed seventh place in the men’s team final on the first day of the Commonwealth Games in Australia yesterday (April 5).

The 18 year-old from Hemingford Grey did well to claim 12th place out of 40 gymnasts in both the floor and horizontal bar routines.

England took the gold medal with a score of 258.90 followed by Canada 248.650 and Scotland 240.975.

Wales finished with 235.375.