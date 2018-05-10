City win super silvers on Dorney

Peterborough City Rowing Club’s junior members achieved some outstanding results in national events on Dorney Lake at the weekend.

A dozen City crews competed over the 2,000-metre Olympic venue course at the Junior Sculling Regatta on Saturday and at the Wallingford Regatta the following day and eight of them finished in the top 10 with three making the top three.

Jenna Taylor and Eve Cresswell.

Benjamin Mackenzie and Jack Collins placed in the top three at both events claiming the bronze medal in the Open J17 doubles on Saturday and going one better to land silver in the J18 doubles on Sunday.

Thomas Bodily and Thomas Jackson also brought home silver medals, claiming second spot in the Open J15 doubles on Saturday out of 18 crews. They finished only five seconds from the gold medal.

Elsewhere in the Junior Sculling Regatta, Brandon Ingle, Tom Calveley, Ross Lamount, Finley Ribbons and cox Rosie Turp did well to make the A final in the J14 coxed quads in their first outing at a national competition. They finished sixth overall.

In the women’s J16 doubles Eve Cresswell and Jenna Taylor finished second in the B final for eighth place overall.

Thomas Jackson and Thomas Bodily.

In the women’s J18 coxless quads Hannah Bassett, Georgina Parker, Olivia Hutchinson and Sarah Watson finished third in the B final for a ninth-place finish overall despite most of the crew rowing up a year.

The Open J16 coxless quad of Callum Gilbey, Ted Smith, Henry Barnett and Connor Ribbons also reached the B final in their first national regatta and finished sixth.

James Toynton faced a tough J16 singles category and just missed out on qualifying for the B final by 0.3 seconds. He still achieved a respectable fourth place in his C final.

Two other brave crews were first-timers on the Olympic lake but were unable to secure a place in the final. They were the women’s J16 double of Nia Griffiths and Lily-Rose Mace and the women’s J15 quad of Freya Woodall, Natalie Bicknell, Chloe Reed, Milly Hilton and cox George Woodall.

Also at Sunday’s Wallingford Regatta, the Peterborough Open coxless quad of Damen Sanderson, George Bushell, Mike King and Chris Elder and a compostite crew including City pair Ian Palmer and Steve Cranfield just missed out on qualifying for the final by a few seconds.