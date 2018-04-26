City pair Finlay and Connor cut opposition crews to ribbons

Have your say

The 2018 regatta season started with a bang for Peterborough City Rowing Club at the weekend.

They were in action at the Leicester Regatta and returned with the Victor Ludorum Trophy, which is awarded to the club with the highest number of wins.

Competing over a 700m course on the Grand Union Canal in almost perfect conditions, Finlay Ribbons was in unbeatable form for the Peterborough club.

First he won his J14 single sculls event and then followed it up with a win in the J14 coxed quads with team-mates Tom Calverley, Ross Lamont, Brandon Ingle and cox Rosie Turp.

His brother Connor Ribbons was also in superb form and similarly enjoyed a double success.

He won the J16 double sculls with Henry Barnett, and they then went on to see off all the opposition in the J16 coxless quads with Ted Smith and George Woodall.

The girls’ crews continued Peterborough’s winning streak when Sarah Watson, Georgina Parker, Hannah Bassett and Jenna Taylor won the women’s open coxless quads defeating Loughborough Boat Club in the final.

The J15 girls quad comprising Millie Hilton, Chloe Reed, Natalie Bicknell and Freya Woodhall were also victorious with cox Jordan Beale supporting them all the way.

Other City wins on the day came from Eve Cresswell in the girls J15 singles and Tom Jackson and Tom Bodily in the boys J15 doubles.

Peterborough City’s annual Spring Regatta at Thorpe Meadows will take place on Saturday and Sunday June 2 and 3 this year.

Their two-day Summer Regatta is on Saturday and Sunday August 11 and 12 and their Junior Regatta is on Saturday June 30.