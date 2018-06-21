City club has two English champs

Have your say

Peterborough’s thriving Futuwwa Wrestling Club got among the medals at the English Junior Championships.

The event in Alfreton attracted 150 competitors from all over the country aged between eight and 20 and all five of the Futuwwa team returned with a medal.

And two of them - Habibah Fatimah Zahrah Nargis and Zain al Abideen Zahid - claimed the gold medal in their categories.

Nargis won the female 31kg class and Zahid the male schoolboy 31kg section.

Muhammad Abdullah Hussain (male cadet 80kg) and AbdurRahman Sajid (male 36kg) were silver medal winners and Jimmy Borowski (male 58-62kg) claimed a bronze.

More good news for the sport locally came with the announcement that Peterborough will host the British Junior Wrestling Championships in November at Bushfield Leisure Centre.

This is the most prestigious competition on the domestic freestyle wrestling calendar and will feature 200 participants from all over England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

If you would like to try out wrestling, Futuwwa Wrestling Club run sessions twice a week (Monday and Wednesday evenings) at Gladstone Park Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard. Further information is available via the club secretary on 07971448847 or info@futuwwa.org.uk