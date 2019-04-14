Chatteris cueman starts World Championship qualification in terrific fashion

Have your say

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry started his World Championship qualifying camapaign in great style by thrashing German outsider Simon Lichtenberg 10-1 in Sheffield (April 12/13).

Perry now meets Chinese world number 80 Zhang Yong in a second round tie that starts today (April 14). Perry must also win a third match probably against Scottish star Alan McManus (world number 50) to reach the Crucible.

Perry won the first six frames against Lichtenberger (world 124), but managed just four half century breaks.

Perry is in the unfortunate position of having to qualify for the World Championships even though he is ranked 18 in the world and a former semi-finalist.

The World Championships start in Sheffield next Saturday (April 20).