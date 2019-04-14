Chatteris cueman continues his superb World Championship qualification form

Have your say

Chatteris cueman Joe Perry has won his first two World Championship qualifying matches in great style by thrashing German outsider Simon Lichtenberg 10-1 and Chinese world number 80 Zhang Yong by the same score in Sheffield

Perry slammed in two centuries and an 82 as he won the last eight frames against Yong yesterday (April 15).

The world number 18 now faces Martin O’Donnell, world number 42, with a place in the World Championships at stake. That match starts today (April 16, 5pm). The World Championships start on Saturday (Aprilt 20).

Perry won the first six frames against Lichtenberger (world 124), but managed just four half century breaks.