Champ Jepson makes it four county titles in a row

Local Archway player Adam Jepson successfully defended his mens’ singles title to make it four in a row at the Cambridgeshire county table tennis championships held at the Burwell Sports Centre, near Newmarket.

Twenty year-old Jepson - who had a standout performance by reaching the quarter-finals of the national Under 21 mens’s singles earlier in March – was the number one seed and hot favourite to win again . . . and he delivered in style.

Jepson’s smooth passage to the final saw him only lose one leg - in his 3-1 victory over James Kelly (Stukely TTC, Huntingdon) in the semi-final.

The final was a repeat of last years’ final match-up, as Daniel Fielding (Stukely TTC) narrowly defeated Archway’s Stephen Gray 3-2 in the other half of the draw.

Despite being long-time rivals, Jepson won the final with a commanding performance 3-0, to claim the title and confirm his status as the best player in Cambridgeshire.

There was further success for Archway players as Jacub Kurowski, who was partnered with Louis Roper-Gibbs (Stukely TTC), won the mens’ doubles, defeating Adam Jepson and Harry Boston (Stukely TTC) 3-2 in a closely contested final.