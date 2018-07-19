Brown leads the charge as TASK force takes Bushfield by storm

Grant Brown led the ‘TASK’ force into glorious action in the latest round of the Peterborough Championship kick-boxing competition held at Bushfield.

Brown is a black belt at the Taylor Academy of Sport Karate (TASK) and won the men’s advanced middleweight crown, as well as the overall grand championship. His reward for the latter was a six foot high trophy.

Double champion Grant Brown.

Academy chief Rob Taylor was just as pleased with his other fighters at the event as 15 competitors won 18 trophies/podium places.

The other standout performer was 11 year-old Amas Levickis who claimed a brilliant second place despite the cancellation of his beginner’s event meaning she competed within a black belt category.

Ernestas Girdauskas did a double, winning the heavyweight beginners light contact section and the mens advanced heavyweight section.

The icing on the cake came from first time girls, Eva Andrulyte (11) and Skaiste Stukaite (12) who fought in the same girls beginners category and met eachother in the final with Skaiste winning a fight which could have gone either way.

Results

Pee wees: Charlie Jackson (5) & Reguile Girdauskas (6) - medals of participation; Caitlin Callcut 2nd place - beginner girls U4ft 8” U12 years point fighting; Skaiste Stukaite 1st place - Beginner girls o5ft 12 & under point fighting ; Eva Andrulyte 2nd place - beginner girls ov 5ft 12&Under point fighting; Gvidas Bandza 3rd place - Intermediate boys 12 & under o5ft point fighting; Taylor Popat-Evans 2nd place - advanced boys und 4ft 8” point fighting; Braydon Popat-Evans 3rd place - und 5ft 2” boys advanced point fighting; Jazmyn Popat-Evans 1st place - advanced girls und 5ft 2” point fighting; Jazmyn Popat-Evans 3rd place - advanced girls o5ft 2” point fighting; Grant Brown 1st place - mens advanced und 84kgs point fighting ; Grant Brown 1st place - mens advanced o84kgs point fighting and grand champion; Phil Davis 2nd place - mens veterans point fighting; Taylor Popat-Evans 3rd - boys continuous – u35kg intermediate/advanced; Taylor Popat-Evans 2nd - boys continuous u40kg intermediate/advanced; Joris Balocka 3rd place - boys continuous – u40kg intermediate/advanced; Arnas Levickis 2nd place boys continuous – u50kg beg/intermediate/advanced merged; Ernestas Girdauskas 1st place - mens continuous o95kgs beginners /advanced.