Bill qualifies for a second World Championships

Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member Bill Haslam has qualified for a second World Championships.

He competed in the Deva Triathlon on Sunday in Chester and by winning his age group he qualified for the 2019 World Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He has already qualified for this year’s World Championships on the Gold Coast along with his wife Sarah.

The pressure is now on Sarah to make it to Lausanne as well at the final qualifier at Leeds Castle in three weeks time.

Bill took the lead on the bike in Chester and comfortably held it on the run to complete the 1500m swim, 25-mile bike ride and 6.25-mile run in 2.25.58.

PACTRAC results:

51 Mark Weathersby 2:13:57 (age group 8th)..

196 Bill Haslam 2:25:58 (age group 1st).

n There was also an age group win for a PACTRAC-er at Tallington on Sunday - that was by Darren Kelly in the Olympic Distance Triathlon.

PACTRAC results:

Olympic Distance Triathlon (swim 1500m, bike 28 miles, run 6.25 miles):

8 Michael Shadwell 2:22:24 (age group 5th).

10 Darren Kelly 2:26:05 (age group 1st).

12 Jon Crowley 2:27:41 (age group 2nd).

Super-Sprint (swim 400m, bike 7.5 miles, run 1.5 miles):

24 Gill Searl 76:59 (age group 2nd).

n Promising PACTRAC junior Katie Tasker qualified to compete for the East Region team in the UK School Games in Loughborough in August when finishing fifth out of 43 competitiors in the Blenheim Palace Triathlon.

The winner was rewarded with a place in the GB team to compete at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

Katie completed the 400m swim, 8.25-mile bike ride and 2-mile run in 45.14.

n The second of the PACTRAC Summer Mini-Series Triathlons at Oundle was won by Jonathan Oakey.

He was first out of the water and had the fastest bike split.

He eventually won by over a minute, completing the 400 yards swim, 10-mile bike 1ride and 3.5-mile run in 51.8.

Second was Mark Weathersby, who had the fastest run of the night, and third was veteran Simon Hoppe. Their respective times were 52.21 and 54.08.

Weathersby was just two seconds outside of his own PB from 2016 while it is seven years now since Hoppe last broke the magic 50-minute barrier.

Scott Lloyd moved up to fourth place on the run, with an overall time one minute quicker than the previous week.

This enabled him to catch Steve Hope on the run-in back to Oundle and the pair now share joint first place in the race for the club championship.

Lloyd finished in 57.57 and Hope in 58.28.

Hannah Bassett had a good all-round race, making slight improvements on the previous week to come home first lady in 1.02.44.

The event also incorporated a race for first-timers.Seven took part over the same course except for the swim, which was over a 220-yard distance.

Laura Edwards was leading after the swim in 3:05 minutes.

Michelle Cooper had the fastest bike split, but it was Steve Ives who led them in, off of the bike, ahead of Dustin Braband by 53 seconds.

Braband took the lead on the run and came home a worthy winner by 1:35 from Cooper who clawed her way up to second place with Ives finishing third.

The next Novice/First-Timer’s event is on Wednesday June 20, where once again the option of a 220-yard swim will be available.