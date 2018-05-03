Big upgrade for two top instructors from Hicks Karate School

Have your say

Two of Peterborough’s top martial arts instructors have recently gained high ranking awards.

Andrew Hicks and Martin Hobbs from the Hicks Karate School have both earned new black belt gradings - Hicks moving up to 5th Dan and Hobbs to 4th Dan.

Andrew Hicks (right) received his 5th Dan black belt from Graham Smith.

Hicks, who has won multiple world titles, has been teaching martial arts in Peterborough for 27 years.

He opened the full-time Family Martial Arts Centre in Fengate in 2012 and is chief executive of UFMAA (United Family Martial Arts Association).

He received his award from NAKMAS (National Association Of Karate & Martial Arts Schools) 7th Dan Gary Smith.

Hicks is also the chief organiser of the popular Peterborough Championship Series, which is open to all styles and attracts martial arts schools to the city from all over the country.

Instructor Hobbs runs the Hicks Karate School sessions at Werrington and he holds five world championship titles as well as numerous European and British versions.

Anyone looking to learn martial arts from some of the city’s finest can check them out at www.hickskarate.co.uk or call 07974196256.