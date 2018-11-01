BCKA world champions turn to coaching

Have your say

Four world champions from the Peterborough BCKA kickboxing club are to start passing on their skills as instructors.

Leon Gold, Jaden Harris, Eddy Paddock and Sam Spencer are all multiple WKC world champions.

They boast a wealth of talent and knowledge that they will now pass on to BCKA members in the Peterborough area.

BCKA have produced over 90 successful black belt or black sash gradings and also many local, national, British, European and world champions, and these four instructors will ensure this pedigree line continues.

BCKA are now recruiting new members and welcome anyone who is looking to give kickboxing or Kung Fu a try with their world champion coaches at the following venues:-

Jaden Harris & Eddy Paddock

Peterborough - Lifestyle Fitness, Peterborough Regional College, Eastfield Road, PE1 4DZ, on Mondays 6.30pm - 8pm.

Leon Gold & Eddy Paddock

Peterborough - Hampton Gardens School, Hartland Avenue, Hampton, PE7 8HR, on Wednesdays 7pm - 8.30pm.

Sam Spencer

Wisbech - Thomas Clarkson Community College, Corporation Road, PE13 2SE, on Tuesdays 6.30pm - 8pm.

Leon Gold, Sam Spencer, Jaden Harris, Eddy Paddock

Whittlesey - Sir Harry Smith Community College, Eastrea Road, PE7 1XB, on Fridays 6.45pm - 8.30pm.

BCKA also have the following clubs in the Peterborough area:

Stanground: Stanground Sports Centre, Peterborough Road, PE7 3BY, on Tuesdays 6.30pm - 8pm.

Peterborough: Ormiston Bushfield Academy , Orton Gate, PE2 5RQ, on Thursdays 6.30pm - 8pm.

Kung Fu at Whittlesey: Sir Harry Smith Community College, Eastrea Road, Peterborough, PE7 1XB, on Wednesdays 6.45pm - 8.30pm.

Fight Club (Competition sparring strictly controlled) at Stanground: Stanground Sports Centre, Peterborough Road, PE7 3BY, on Saturdays 10am - 11am.

Details of BCKA clubs can be found on their website at www.bcka-peterborough.co.uk, on facebook and instagram @bckapeterborough or by calling senior executive instructor Andy Whitwell on 07969792286.