BCKA kick-boxers qualify for the world championships

Kick-boxers from the highly successful Peterborough BCKA club have been busy winning national championship medals.

At the WKC English Championships in Manchester seven members of the club managed to win gold medals, and three of them - Eddy Paddock, Colin Lock and Abi Daulton - won two titles apiece.

The other champions were Jaden Harris, Hannah Cameron , Kelsey Lock and Elliott Morgan-Smith.

Others to win medals at the big event were Jay Dunk and Freya Molloy and all medallists qualified for the WKC World Championships to take place in Dublin in October.

At the British WAKO Championships in Solihull there were silver medals for Paddock and Harris.

Chief instructor Andy Whitwell said: “Unfortunately I had a few that were injured or recovering from surgery and illness so we weren’t quite as busy as usual at these big events.

“But those fighters that did attend gave it their all and produced another excellent set of results for the club.

“Once again they proved what a very talented team of fighters they are in the first big events of 2018.”

At the first Peterborough Championship Series event of the year at Bushfield Sports Centre, Daulton carried on her winning ways with a double success and Jay Dunk also picked up two wins.

RESULTS

WKC English Championships

Gold: Eddy Paddock (2); Colin Lock (2); Abi Daulton (2); Jaden Harris; Hannah Cameron; Kelsey Lock ; Elliott Morgan-Smith.

Silver: Eddy Paddock; Jaden Harris; Kelsey Lock (2); Abi Daulton (2); Jay Dunk; Freya Molloy.

Bronze: Jay Dunk; Elliott Morgan-Smith.

WAKO British Championships

Silver: Jaden Harris; Eddy Paddock.

Peterborough Series

1st: Abi Daulton (2); Jordan Noble; Kelsey Lock; Colin Lock; Mike Dunk; Jay Dunk (2).

2nd: Kim Smith; Hannah Cameron; Abi Daulton; Kelsey Lock; Amjad Mustafa; Jay Dunk; Lexi Dunk (2); Elliott Morgan- Smith (3);

3rd: Kelsey Lock; Paul Bryant.